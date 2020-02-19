Rashami Desai says she is spending quality time with family after Bigg Boss 13, promises live chat with fans

tv

TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has promised fans that she will interact with all her “lovely fans”. Rashami’s team has shared a video on her official Instagram handle. The video opens with Rashami explaining that she had been resting and spending quality time with family after the show ended.

Rashami was among the five finalists of Salman Khan-hosted show. Her eviction was announced by filmmaker Rohit Shetty after a task held inside the house. Shehnaaz Gill emerged as the second runner-up while Asim Riaz was the first runner-up; Sidharth Shukla bagged the trophy this season.

Rashami had a roller coaster journey in the house. From indulging in ugly spats with co-contestant and former co-star Sidharth Shukla to falling in love with Arhan Khan and then getting to know about her boyfriend’s previous marriage, Rashami has witnessed many ups and downs. “I didn’t expect that I will reach till here... I am happy,” Rashami said after being evicted.

Rashami’s friend Arhaan Khan entered the show as a wild card contestant and proposed to her on TV. However, show’s host Salman Khan later revealed that Arhaan was married and had a child, details that he had hidden from Rashami.

“As I have mentioned before on the show also, I don’t take impulsive decisions. I have a practical approach. I take time to come to a final conclusion. I did not know many things about him inside the house. Though I wanted to know many thing, but I was kind of blindfolded. When the truth started unfolding, it came from people I really trust on, which made me think further. After knowing everything, I was very clear as to what to do next. However, detachment doesn’t happen just like that, it takes time,” she had said about her breakup.

The actress started her career by acting in the Bhojpuri film industry at a young age. She starred in several B-grade Bhojpuri films before bagging a good role in Pari Hoon Main and Shhh... Koi Hai. She has also done many commercials, including one with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. The actress was also in spotlight because of her ugly divorce with Uttaran co-actor Nandish Sandhu.

