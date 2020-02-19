Baaghi 3 song Bhankas: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor recreate Sridevi’s Ek Aankh Maru. Watch

bollywood

The latest song from Tiger Shroff’s action flick Baaghi 3 is out and it is yet another remake. Titled Bhankas, the song is a recreated version of Ek Aankh Maru from 1984 film Tohfa that featured Sridevi and Jeetendra in lead roles.

Bhankas has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Bappi Lahiri, Dev Negi and Jonita Gandhi. The video features Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor performing a ‘tapori’ dance at Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande’s wedding. Sharing the song, Tiger tweeted, “(1/2) Where’s your party at? The Baaghis are all set to rock your block with the most badass song of the year! #DusBahane 2.0 is out now. http://bit.ly/DusBahaneKarke.” Riteish also shared the video and wrote, “Love is in the air and #Bhankas will hit the right chord of your heart. Are you ready for the shaadi madness? Song out today! #Baaghi3 #SajidNadiadwala.”

Composed by Bappi Lahiri, the original number was a playful Kishore Kumar-Asha Bhosle duet.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the new version was shot over three days on a set in Mumbai with 300 background dancers. “Thirty-five years ago, I created “Ek Aankh Maaru Toh” for Jeetendra and Sridevi and it got me a lot of love,” Bappi told the daily.

“Indivar ji wove it in beautifully. It was Sajid Nadiadwala’s (producer) idea to get the iconic track back as he believes the song can be a superhit again. Given that Varun (Dhawan) and Alia’s (Bhatt) Tamma Tamma worked big time, I am sure this one with Tiger and Shraddha will also do wonders because my songs from the ‘80s are relevant even today,” he further told the tabloid.

Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of Tiger’s hit action-thriller franchise Baaghi. The upcoming film also stars Riteish Deshmukh as Tiger’s brother in the film and Shraddha Kapoor as his love interest. Tiger goes to Syria where his cop brother gets kidnapped. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, and produced by Fox Star Studios India, the film will release on March 6.

