Ratna Pathak believed Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai was cruel to middle class: ‘But today, I feel we should’ve been harsher’

tv

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 15:15 IST

Actor Ratna Pathak Shah has said she was sceptical about targeting the middle class in her popular show from early 2000, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, but after watching the people around her, she now feels it was not enough.

Ratna told Times of India in an interview, “Of course, Maya Sarabhai it has to be her. Tauba I don’t relate to Monisha at all in real life. And in today’s time definitely with Maya Sarabhai. I remember when we started shooting for the show, I often asked our writer Aatish Kapadia, kya middle class ko itna lataadna zaruri hai... (do we need to be so cruel towards the middle class). Aren’t we too harsh on them and is it fair after all we all are middle class.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra to be part of Lady Gaga’s One World: Together At Home live event to raise funds for Covid-19: report

She further told the daily, “I definitely think of myself as a middle class person and I do things that Monisha does in real-life to save money. But when I see people around doing things, I feel hum ne shayad kum he kiya (We should have been more harsh). As Deven Bhojani said earlier, the show was much ahead of its time, the time has caught up with it. The world I feel is turning into a crazy mess that Sarabhai talked about.”

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai was aired on Star One from 2004 to 2006. Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, it was the story of a dysfunctional family with Satish Shah (Indravadan) and Ratna Pathak (Maya) playing the parents , Rajesh Kumar (Rosesh) and Sumeet Raghavan (Sahil) essayed the roles of their sons. Rupali Ganguly played Monisha, Sumeet’s wife on the serial.

About working with Ratna on the show, Rupali Ganguly told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I remember Ratna ji and I were sharing the make-up room and there was a big bed and a smaller one. I picked up the smaller one and was sitting with a lot of my bags around. When she entered, she told me, ‘Tum ek kaam karo, tum yeh bada bed lelo. Tumhe zaada jagah ki zaroorat hai’.”

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is now being aired again on Star Bharat.

Follow @htshowbiz for more