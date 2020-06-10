Ravi Dubey: We need keep a tab on our perspectives as only then our outlook will change

While the government has declared lockdown relaxations, many are not taking the gravity of the Covid-19 situation seriously, and are flouting safety norms. Calling them out on social media, actor Ravi Dubey says everyone needs to learn from the mistakes committed during 1918 Spanish flu.

Referring to the pages of history, Dubey posted a note on his Instagram page, highlighting that in 1918, when the quarantine and social distancing norms were lifted, people “rejoiced” on the streets with abandon, leaving “tens of million dead”.

Talking about it in India’s content, Dubey explains that this relaxation too is only given by the government, and that “Corona hasn’t given any relaxation”.

He says, “We have this inherent careless behaviour. It’s time that we understand that we still don’t have a cure for coronavirus, so it is better that we maintain the norms. The government had to give this relaxation to address the economic slowdown. But the disturbing footage of people going out on the streets for no real reason, crowding outside alcohol shops, prove that some of us have got this totally wrong.”

The 36-year-old is also concerned about the growing number of street accidents. “Empty streets don’t mean we can do anything. So many accidents are getting reported, so many people are dying only because some of us are irresponsible. Are we losing empathy?” he questions, adding that strict punishments need to be meted out for the perpetrators who are not thinking about those who are already struggling during this pandemic.

Putting his point forward in his own style, he says, “Nazar rakho nazariyon pe, nazaare badal jayenge”. He explains, “We need keep a tab on our perspectives as then only our outlook would change. There will be good, bad and neutral times. How we tackle them is only a game of perspective. Why not look at it like this that throughout our lives, we are busy working, and now we have time to spend with our loved ones. So let’s enjoy that. But then we are still hearing about relationships falling apart, violence against women and children… I think we all need to introspect.”

Dubey is staying positive by watching Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s comedies, which make me happy. “I also write down 20 things I am grateful for every day before going to bed. By the time you write down the first five, the next five come to your mind and then the rest. It changes the way you look at life,” he ends.

