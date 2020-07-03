Shefali Jariwala on taking a flight post reopening of airports: The sentiments at the airport were low, depressing

tv

Jul 03, 2020

For actor Shefali Jariwala, last three months in the lockdown had just been an extension of the ‘lockdown’ she was already under right before, for the reality show Bigg Boss.She laughs, “It has been such good and frustrating times. It was very good to be at home after the Bigg Boss lockdown which lasted over three months for me. Ek se nikal ke doosre mein aa gayi. But I guess it was important for all of us to be at home.”

As part of relaxations in travel regulations, domestic flights resumed in the country from end of May. Jariwala was among the first few people who had to fly in such circumstances, as her father-in-law had passed away. She had also posted a picture on Instagram wearing a face shield.

Asked her the entire experience was, and she says “partly different” since she wasn’t in the right mood owing to the situation at home.

“Luckily, flights had started that very day. There was a lot of frustration as a lot of flights got cancelled, too. I had never seen the Mumbai airport like this, as it has been one of the busiest airports,” she recounts.

Not just confusion and chaos, the fear in the air was too apparent, she admits. “There were very few people, and to enter the airport itself, our temperatures were checked, we had to have the safe status on the Aarogya Setu app. There was social distancing everywhere, our IDs were checked from a distance, there were hand sanitisers everywhere. There was no taxi service available when we landed in Delhi. The sentiments were low, and it was depressing. The airport is always full of enthusiasm, but there wasn’t any. It should be better now, however,” she tells us.

Now with Unlock 2.0 is underway, the 37-year-old feels it’s a “very crucial time”, as with so much people on the streets again, it can lead to serious repercussions.

“We have to be even more careful. The guidelines have changed, certain relaxations have been allowed. Like our Prime Minister said, ‘aatmnirbhar bano’, you’ve to look after your own self now, and step out only if absolutely important. Certain office have started, public transport, too, but then you see some videos of people not being careful, and rushing into buses and trains. This is the time we’ve to be even more careful to flatten the curve,” she expresses concern.

