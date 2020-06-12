Shweta Tiwari denies reunion with ex-husband Abhinav Kohli: ‘No matter what one says, it gets printed’

tv

Television actor Shweta Tiwari has denied that she has patched things up with her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli. Recently, Abhinav had shared social media posts about Shweta and her pictures with her co-stars. Fans speculated if the estranged couple is back together.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Shweta said she is not back with Abhinav. “Aaj kal koi kuch bhi bol de, woh chapp jaata hai (No matter what one says, it gets printed). And this shows the capacity of lying,” she said.

Shweta left Abhinav in August last year and even went to the police station to file a complaint against him. In an interview in November, she called her marriage with him a ‘poisonous infection’. “There was an infection which was hurting me badly, I got it removed. People thought it was my hand, part of my body, but they need to understand it was poisonous and I had to take it out. And now, I am healthy again. Don’t think I am trying to portray myself happy, I am actually happy,” she had said.

However, on Friday, Abhinav made a new post on Instagram. He shared a picture of Shweta and wrote that she never filed any complaint against him. “I read a few news articles today it is not @shweta.tiwari who has made the complaint. She has not even one complaint of domestic violence against me nor a single complaint of me speaking badly to her daughter against me in the last 12 years that I know her. On the 11th August 2019 she did not complain and the complaint has been read out by DCP Sahab on the same day which is on the internet,” he wrote.

Shweta tied the knot with Abhinav in July, 2013 and have a two-year-old son together, Reyansh. Palak is Shweta’s daughter from her first husband Raja Chaudhary, whom she divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage.

