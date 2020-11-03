Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli alleges ‘torture’, asks her if she has put their son Reyansh in ‘jail’. Watch

tv

Television actor Abhinav Kohli has once again accused his estranged wife, television actor Shweta Tiwari, of not allowing him to meet their son Reyansh. Abhinav shared a new video from outside Shweta’s house, in which he is seen ringing the doorbell and even banging on the door, asking to be let in. The clip was captioned ‘torture’ on Instagram.

“Pyaaru! Darwaza kholo, mujhe Pyaaru se milne do, kyun kar rahe ho yeh (Open the door, let me meet Pyaaru, why are you doing this)?” Abhinav says, as he stands outside Shweta’s door. When his attempts to be let inside fail, he says, “This is the thing. Aap ek aadmi ko itna tang kar do, itna thaka do ke woh bechara helpless hoke koi galat kaam kar baithe (You trouble a man so much and tire him out that he may become helpless and take a wrong step).”

Abhinav says that Shweta allowed him to meet Reyansh earlier in the day, but the little one seemed ‘itna sehma hua, itna dara hua (so subdued and scared)’. He talks about the impact this tussle between the parents can have on the toddler’s psyche.

“Bachcha andar hoga bechara. Agar Shweta kahin bahar gayi hui hai, toh bachche ko unhone bandh kiya hoga iss kamre mein. Aane nahi de rahe honge (The child must be inside. If Shweta has gone out, she must have locked him inside. They must not be letting him come to me). This is the reality. This is what is the truth,” he says.

Abhinav says that Shweta’s mother, daughter Palak and three servants live in the house but no one is responding to him. He then expresses hope that God will find a way.

In another Instagram post, Abhinav shared the message that he sent Shweta: “Today I came nobody responded where is the baby. I called you why didn’t you pick up. Have you closed the baby in the room. Have you put him in Jail. You just now made me meet him and now again vanished. Is he with you or you have asked to lock him inside. Why are you torturing the poor guy? You will ruin him like this.”

Last year, in August, Shweta filed a domestic violence complaint against Abhinav. This is Shweta’s second marriage; she was earlier married to actor Raja Chaudhary, with whom she has daughter Palak. Shweta and Raja got divorced after nine years of marriage.

After separating from Abhinav, Shweta called her marriage with him a ‘poisonous infection’. “There was an infection which was hurting me badly, I got it removed. People thought it was my hand, part of my body, but they need to understand it was poisonous and I had to take it out. And now, I am healthy again. Don’t think I am trying to portray myself happy, I am actually happy,” she had told Hindustan Times.

