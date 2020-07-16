e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Sidharth Shukla posts cryptic tweet on ‘ups and downs’ in relationships

Sidharth Shukla posts cryptic tweet on ‘ups and downs’ in relationships

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla shared a cryptic tweet about how relationships cannot exist without ups and downs.

tv Updated: Jul 16, 2020 16:39 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sidharth Shukla shared some advice about relationships.
Sidharth Shukla shared some advice about relationships.
         

Bigg Boss 13 winner and television actor Sidharth Shukla has shared a cryptic message on relationships and their ups and downs. As he claims to be single, the tweet has piqued the curiosity of his fans.

“Relationships are like an Electrocardiogram....it always has its ups and downs...... if it steadies it Dies....So accept the Ups and Downs positively...... Forgive and Forget,” Sidharth tweeted on Wednesday night.

“But whom with u r in relationship....i think its always will be a mystery for me,” one fan replied to his tweet. “Life mein kitne bhi ups and downs aaye (No matter the number of ups and downs in life)... You remain our constant, cutie,” another wrote.

 

Sidharth made headlines for his displays of affection with co-contestant, actor Shehnaaz Gill, on Bigg Boss 13. Fans even began trending #SidNaaz (the moniker lovingly given to them) on social media. However, after the popular reality show ended, he claimed that they were just good friends and he did not have any romantic feelings towards her.

Also read | Rhea Chakraborty replies to troll who gave her death, rape threats after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Enough is enough’

In an earlier interview, Shehnaaz said, “Yes I am in a relationship with Sidharth but as a friend. I had said that I love him. And, he’s protective about me. As he’s protective, I am not waiting to hear ‘I love you’ from him. He’s a very good friend of mine and I don’t want to lose him as a friend. Waise, love relationships kahan chalte hain aajkal long time ke liye? (Anyway, how long do romantic relationships even survive these days?).”

Shehnaaz added that though she is attracted to Sidharth and loves him, she does not want to lose him as a friend if he does not feel the same way about her.

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen in a music video titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya alongside actor Neha Sharma. The video was recently shot in Khandala and is slated to release soon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot camp seeks time to amend plea challenging MLAs disqualification, hearing deferred
Sachin Pilot camp seeks time to amend plea challenging MLAs disqualification, hearing deferred
India to get consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: Report
India to get consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: Report
Air bubbles only way forward for international travel during pandemic: Hardeep Puri
Air bubbles only way forward for international travel during pandemic: Hardeep Puri
All you need to know about ‘15-minute city’ Covid-19 recovery plan
All you need to know about ‘15-minute city’ Covid-19 recovery plan
4 killed after lorry skids near Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad
4 killed after lorry skids near Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad
Rhea asks Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant’s death
Rhea asks Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant’s death
How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
Covid-19 | ‘India has performed better than other countries’: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 | ‘India has performed better than other countries’: Harsh Vardhan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In