Shehnaaz Gill on relationship with Sidharth Shukla: He’s protective, I am not waiting to hear ‘I love you’ from him

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 18:18 IST

Shehnaaz Gill, who features with Sidharth Shukla in their first single Bhula Dunga, has confessed she is in one-sided love with the Bigg Boss 13 winner but would like to be friends with him forever even if he doesn’t say ‘I love you’ to her.

Shehnaaz couldn’t find a groom for herself on her recent reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as she confessed being in love with Sidharth. On being asked if she was in a relationship with him, Shehnaaz told Spotboye in an interview, “Yes I am in a relationship with Sidharth but as a friend. I had said that I love him. And, he’s protective about me. As he’s protective, I am not waiting to hear ‘I love you’ from him. He’s a very good friend of mine and I don’t want to lose him as a friend. Waise, love relationships kahan chalte hain aajkal long time ke liye? (By the way, love and relationships don’t survive that long these days?).”

However, she is not ready to lose his friendship and said, “Attraction hai, pyaar bhi hai lekin agar udhar se aisa nahin mila, toh I don’t want to lose such a good friend like Sidharth (there is attraction, love is also there but if he doesn’t reciprocate the same feelings, I don’t want to lose him as a good friend). We can remain as friends forever, it is not necessary to get into a relationship.”

She also claimed that she knew Sidharth will win the show as “I knew Sidharth will win. Sidharth ka house mein chahe hatred ho ya love, uski har cheez dikhti thi. Hum log agar peecche bhi baat karte the, toh usiki baat karte the (There was hatred for him or love in the Bigg Boss house but he was always most visible on the show).”

Shehnaaz and Sidharth made headlines with their chemistry in the Bigg Boss house. They trended with the hashtag #SidNaaz on social platforms.

