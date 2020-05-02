e-paper
Home / TV / Smriti Khanna reveals how she lost post-pregnancy weight, shares workout secrets

Smriti Khanna reveals how she lost post-pregnancy weight, shares workout secrets

TV actor Smriti Khanna has shared a video in which she talks about the routine and workouts she followed post her pregnancy.

tv Updated: May 02, 2020 16:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Smriti Khanna shares her pregnancy story.
TV actor Smriti Khanna has spoken about how she lost post-pregnancy weight in a new Instagram video. Smriti also advised her fans to consult medical professionals.

In a video, Smriti began by saying, “I am no doctor or expert and you must not follow everything blindly. You should and you must do your little research, that is what I used to do.” She then revealed that she had a natural delivery. “Because it takes less time to recover. It is a personal choice and I am not saying people who want to go for C-Sec are making the wrong choice, but my choice was a normal delivery.”

About her fitness sessions during pregnancy, Smriti said, “I am not a hardcore workout person or not someone into gymming. I do my own set of workouts. In the second trimester, I would walk for 30-40 minutes, everyday till the last day. Other than walking, I also did pre-natal yoga.”

Sharing the video, Smriti wrote, “My pregnancy story I forgot to mention about the perineal massage that pregnant women can start doing in their 36th week to avoid episiotomy (surgical cut made at the time of childbirth). I opted for no episiotomy and you can speak to your doctor regarding the same. Also swimming is a great exercise during pregnancy esp in the third trimester. I used to swim 2-3 times a week in my 8th and 9th month.”

 

Recently, she also shared a picture with her newborn daughter and wrote, “There will never be a day, like the day you were born .. Thank you for choosing me to be your mother. I promise to love you and protect you till my last breath #TheDayWeMet.”

 

Smriti had her baby on April 15 and has been sharing her experience with fans.

