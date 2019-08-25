Sobhita Dhulipala on Made in Heaven season 2: ‘I am curious to find out how Karan and Tara became so close’

tv

Sobhita Dhulipala says her upcoming series Bard of Blood deals with the themes of gender dynamics and fear. The seven-episode Netflix India original, based on Bilal Siddiqi’s bestselling book of the same name, also features Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Singh and Jaideep Ahlawat.

It has been produced by superstar Shah Rukh Khan through his banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Sobhita, who plays an Indian intelligence officers in the series, said the show has “political undertones” but views the field agents from a human lens.

“This show explores gender dynamics and fear. All these subjects like agents and Taliban, we consume them in cinema, books or news. But we forget they are have beating hearts, they sweat, they get scared, etc.

“So when you come down to it, there these three people who are so hard to be strong in the face of fear. It’s a very human story. It has political undertones. There’s a historical angle attached to it and the conflict, and I thought it was a very interesting script,” the actor told PTI in an interview on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive.

Sobhita said this is the first time she did action and it made her realise how artistes can end up limiting themselves. The series starts streaming on September 27.

“I was surprised that not only was I pretty decent at doing action but also enjoyed it. It made me realise how as an actor you decide that ‘this is who I am, this is my definition’.

“And suddenly you are cast in a show like this and put in a different situation. You suddenly feel ‘I won’t belong here’ but I was thriving in this environment,” she said.

The actor, who received both critical acclaim and breakout success with Amazon series Made in Heaven, said she can’t wait to find out what the wedding planner duo, Tara and Karan (played by Arjun Mathur) will do next.

According to Sobhita, the directors and writers have kept the script of the upcoming season two “far away” from all the actors.

“The first season ended at the place where the show could witness many possibilities. I am curious to find out how Karan and Tara became so close, how she is so non-judgemental and what happens to them now? How risk taking are they going to be? I’m quite curious to find out.” The actor said the shooting is expected to begin soon.

Sobhita on Saturday walked the ramp with a coordinated look in a jacket by Bloni, baggy chocolate brown trousers by SWGT and painted T-shirt by Salita Nanda as a part of ‘The Platform’ programme by smartwater.

Talking about her ensemble, the actor said all three designers are storytellers in their right and they did a great job at it.

“These are three designers who have very distinct aesthetics. When put together, the garment created is something so eccentric, which is a pleasant surprise. It is also something that I would like wear,” she added.

