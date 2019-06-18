Sohan Chauhan, India’s Got Talent and MasterChef India post-producer, found dead in suspicious circumstances

Sohan Chauhan, a ‘senior post’ producer, who has worked on shows such as India’s Got Talent 7 and MasterChef India 6, has been found dead. His body was recovered from a pond in the Royal Palms society in Aarey Colony, Mumbai.

According to SpotboyE, his body was recovered on Sunday night, and was taken to Siddharth Hospital for post-mortem. The cause of death has yet to be determined. The report says that Sohan was living alone at the moment, as his wife was in Delhi. Their domestic help was reportedly the last person to see him alive, on Saturday.

Sohan was active on social media as of June 13, on Twitter and Facebook. He had posted about the finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs on June 9.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 16:59 IST