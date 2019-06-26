Sophie Turner shares cheeky pic of Joe Jonas from the bathtub as they put wedding prep in top gear. See pics

Actor Sophie Turner and her singer husband Joe Jonas have left Paris for Avignon, another beautiful French town and the likely location of their second, more formal upcoming wedding. But before leaving, Sophie was sure to tease her fans with a cheeky picture of Joe in a bathtub.

Sophie shared the picture on her Instagram stories and it shows Joe sitting in a bathtub while another next to him lay empty, perhaps expecting Sophie herself. The scene outside the bathroom shows a lush green garden.

Later, picture of the two cropped up on their fan pages, showing them to be in Avignon. Sophie was seen in a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a plaid jacket that she wore a few days ago as well in Paris. Joe was seen in a grey T-shirt, black pants and an orange jacket. The two were accompanied by Sophie’s dog. A picture from the airport showed Sophie with a shocked expression on her face, pointing towards the dog.

Also read: Kabir Singh box office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor delivers first solo Rs 100 crore hit, industry shocked

Joe’s brother Nick and his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra are also expected to follow the couple to Avignon. The four have been together since Sunday in Paris, enjoying yacht parties together and stepping out for double dinner dates.

While fans around the world are eagerly waiting to know the details surrounding Joe and Sophie’s big day, American TV personality Phillip Calvin McGraw, popularly known as Dr. Phil, may have spilled some beans about the couple’s wedding date.

Sophie had posted a picture of herself with Joe in front of the Eiffel Tower on her Instagram account. After seeing the sweet still, Dr. Phil couldn’t resist and left a comment. “Easy now! 1 week to go. Ha! See you at the wedding,” he wrote underneath the photo. Soon, several followers called out the talk show host for revealing the big date.

Some fans even compared Phil to DJ Diplo, who posted footage of Sophie and Joe’s Las Vegas wedding back in May and spoiled their secret ceremony.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 20:56 IST