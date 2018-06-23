Starks, Lannisters and Targaryens arrive for Kit Harington-Rose Leslie wedding. See pics

Game of Thrones cast members Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Sophie Turner arrived in Aberdeen on Friday to attend the wedding of fellow cast members Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, to be held on June 23.

The actors were photographed arriving in Scotland and the pictures were subsequently shared online. Clarke plays Daenerys Targaryen on the hit fantasy show, while Dinklage plays Tyrion Lannister and Turner plays Sansa Stark.

Harington and Leslie met on the show in 2012. Their characters, Jon Snow and Ygritte, were a part of a tragic love story. The couple announced their engagement in September, 2017. The wedding is to take place at Wardhill Castle, owned by Leslie’s father, Seb. “It’s an absolutely lovely day for us,” he told the BBC.

Leslie’s character was killed two years after being introduced, while Harington went on to become one of the most popular (and highest paid) actors on TV in the subsequent seasons.

Game of Thrones will return for an abridged eighth and final season in 2019. Cast members have been sharing emotional farewell messages from the sets.

Follow @htshowbiz for more