State of Siege 26/11 trailer: Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya step into shoes of NSG Commandos to save Mumbai

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 13:35 IST

The trailer of the upcoming web series State of Siege: 26/11 is out and brings back memories of the Mumbai attacks that took place on 26 November, 2008. The trailer begins with a powerful figure delivering a hate speech at a rally. The voice is then heard addressing a bunch of terrorists ahead of their mission. It ends with the NSG war cry ‘Sahas Ki Vijay’ as they go on to fight the enemy.

The narrative also shows how the media was blamed for revealing the details of counter operations to the terrorists. The situation could be brought under control only after three days with several casualties, sacrifices and one terrorist caught alive - Ajmal Kasab.

The series tells the untold stories of the NSG commandos who were deployed during the attacks. The show features an impressive ensemble cast comprising Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev and Sid Makkar.

Talking about the show, Vivek had earlier told News 18, “I literally pounced on it. I always dreamt about playing an Army official of some sort. The moment I got a call for this show, I immediately agreed. I was offered a couple of web series earlier but State of Siege: 26/11 is based on a one-of-a-kind event, it was a great deal, unfortunate, but it is what it is. It’s set in a very real space. There were no artificial lights used. Everything was shot in natural light.”

State of Siege: 26/11 is based on Sandeep Unnithan’s best-selling novel Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11. The show is an eight-episode series produced and created by Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Pictures and co-created and directed by Matthew Leutwyler.

The web series was earlier scheduled to release in January but was delayed. It will now premiere on Zee5 on March 20. Earlier, films such as Hotel Mumbai and The Attacks of 26/11 were been made on the subject.

