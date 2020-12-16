e-paper
Tandav first look: Saif Ali Khan takes to the streets in Ali Abbas Zafar's Amazon show; teaser out tomorrow

Tandav first look: Saif Ali Khan takes to the streets in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Amazon show; teaser out tomorrow

The first look poster of Ali Abbas Zafar’s political drama, titled Tandav, has been released. Saif Ali Khan plays a politician in the Amazon Prime Video show, due out in 2021.

tv Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 13:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Saif Ali Khan in the first look poster for Tandav.
Saif Ali Khan in the first look poster for Tandav.
         

So it’s settled, then. Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming Amazon Prime Video series is titled Tandav, and not Dilli, as had previously been reported. The streaming service on Wednesday unveiled the first glimpse of the show, ahead of the teaser debut on Thursday.

Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav is all set for a 2021 release. The first look poster shows Saif raising his fist before a crowd. According to Amazon, “The series will address various political situations and conflicts...” A brief glimpse of footage was seen in a preview video shared by Amazon earlier this year.

 

Saif expressed his dissatisfaction with the title Dilli in an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand. “I hope it’s not eventually called Dilli. Tandav was the working title which captured more the essence of what the show was about. Dilli is a little thanda (cold) really. I don’t think we have either titles, Dilli or Tandav. We have to work hard to come up with something a little sexier like House of Cards. Something with a little more poetry to the title than just a geographical location,” he’d said.

Ali Abbas Zafar had echoed Saif’s sentiments. “We are struggling with the name. That’s why Amazon has not been able to make an official announcement,” he’d told Mid-Day in May.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan wants sexier title for Amazon series Dilli: ‘Should be something like House of Cards, not just a geographical location’

The filmmaker, known for having directed blockbuster Salman Khan films such as Bharat and Tiger Zinda Hai, confirmed that a second season of the political thriller show has already been commissioned. Saif plays a politician in the upcoming series which also stars Dimple Kapadia, Sarah Jane Dias and Sunil Grover. Saif has previously starred in Netflix’s Sacred Games.

