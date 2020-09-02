Teejay Sidhu says she never imagined she will be a mother of 3: ‘We don’t have answers but there is some higher purpose’

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 16:22 IST

TV actor Teejay Sidhu, who recently announced her second pregnancy, has revealed she was not planning on having another child - after their twin daughters Vienna and Raya Bella - but God gifted her the joy of a second pregnancy and perhaps “the new life has something to teach us”. Teejay and Karanvir Bohra are set to become parents and she is five months pregnant.

Teejay posted a happy family picture of herself, her husband and their two kids, taking a leisurely stroll and wrote, “I always thought it would just be the four of us. Never imagined I’d be a #mother of three! :) Maybe a soul sees us from the other side and says, ‘I want to be part of this family.’ Maybe God tells that soul, ‘I choose this family for you.’ Maybe we have something to teach the new life.. maybe the new life has something to teach us? We don’t have answers but there is some higher purpose, so we embrace these new changes. God knows what He is doing, and we trust in Him completely. @anish_sonakshi.photography Love you guys! !”

Teejay announced her pregnancy last week. She posted a picture with her husband and wrote, “So many blessings.. And now we get one more! Upar wale de lakh lakh shukar, for all His kindness, all His grace. At every step of our life, we move forward with trust in Him.And to the little one yet to be born - I know every soul has a purpose - we didn’t choose you, YOU chose us. Thank you, my dearest, for believing we were worthy. #parentstobe @anish_sonakshi.photography I love you guys!! :)”

Earlier, she shared pictures of food being sent to her and wrote last week, “Ok, so five months into pregnancy and everyone thinks I should put on more weight - because they keep sending me food! Haha! But I love it!! Thank you @nikhilapalat @thainaam.byananda for the delicious ‘congratulations feast!’ Haven’t had Thai in so long.. Couldn’t sample everything at once.. I’m still working on it! “

About their soon-to-be-born child, Karanvir told Hindustan Times, “I think it was more like a calling. Both Teejay and I are very connected spiritually and we both believe that when a soul wants to come in, it chooses. All throughout the lockdown we have heard so much that there would be fights among couple and there would be babies, I was like let’s make the best of this lockdown.”

