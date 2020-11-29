e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / iEmmy represents recognition for Indian content in a global marketplace: Richie Mehta

iEmmy represents recognition for Indian content in a global marketplace: Richie Mehta

Director of Delhi Crime, Richie Mehta, says the win is special and also addresses the adverse reaction the Iemmy win and says, “It is not a show about a terrible crime but how the people fought and solved the crime. The cops who solved the crime need to be celebrated.”

tv Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 12:09 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime.
Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime.
         

Richie Mehta has been smiling ever since he heard that his directorial, Delhi Crime won an International Emmy for the Best Drama Series. “It has been amazing and also shocking when it was announced. Since then, every congratulations have been pouring in from all sides and every waking hour has been spent speaking to family, friends and well-wishers. It has been such a special way to end an experience of this story. In 2020 when there are so many other things on one’s mind, this was pleasant,” says Mehta.

The show has got recognition and acclaim at many other international platforms but iEmmy is special. “An award like this means Indian talent and Indian initiative and the messaging we want to discuss within the country and internationally is being received. An iEmmy, to me, represents that we are in the global market and that Indian content has a big seat at the table,” he explains.

Director of Delhi Crime, Richie Mehta
Director of Delhi Crime, Richie Mehta

While the viewers loved the performances, story, direction and writing of the show, Mehta admits that what helped the most was the four years of research that he put in. He shares, “Sometimes, you are lucky to work in a project that seemed to come together at every stage. It helped to have the four years of prep and writing in solitude. As a result, when the show launched on March 2019, it had six years of work put into it, more than any other series at that time. There is a lot of gestation on the story and the reasons why the show should exist. I put in a lot of scrutiny on why I should do it the show.” The Netflix show was about the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, which starred Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang among others, focused on the way Delhi cops solved the crime and caught the culprits.

The show’s win has been warmly welcomed by most but there have been reactions on social media with some people feeling that the awards celebrated a show that was about a terrible crime. Mehta doesn’t agree. He says, “Delhi Crime is not a show about a terrible crime but how the people fought and solved the crime. Had the show been about the crime, I would have shown it, which to me is un-showable. The cops who solved the crime need to be celebrated, especially the women officers, who have so much strength.”

Interact with author/@imkav

.

tags
top news
‘Culture acts as emotional recharge’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
‘Culture acts as emotional recharge’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Car bomb kills at least 26 Afghan security personnel: Officials
Car bomb kills at least 26 Afghan security personnel: Officials
LIVE: Farm bodies to decide today on Centre’s fresh invitation for talks on Dec 1
LIVE: Farm bodies to decide today on Centre’s fresh invitation for talks on Dec 1
Farm reforms have given new rights, opportunities to farmers: PM Modi
Farm reforms have given new rights, opportunities to farmers: PM Modi
GHMC polls: ‘Only Trump is left’, Owaisi takes a dig at BJP campaign
GHMC polls: ‘Only Trump is left’, Owaisi takes a dig at BJP campaign
‘In BJP’s vision...’: Rahul Gandhi on Adivasis, Dalits access to education
‘In BJP’s vision...’: Rahul Gandhi on Adivasis, Dalits access to education
‘Spread of Sanskrit fills hearts of Indians with pride’: PM Modi
‘Spread of Sanskrit fills hearts of Indians with pride’: PM Modi
‘You will be renamed, not Hyderabad’: Owaisi’s retort to Yogi’s Bhagyanagar pitch
‘You will be renamed, not Hyderabad’: Owaisi’s retort to Yogi’s Bhagyanagar pitch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In