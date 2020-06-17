Unlock 1.0: Cautious celebrities urge people to not step out as the country opens up

tv

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 00:14 IST

After a lockdown of almost three months, many people are going stir-crazy and post the announcement of Unlock 1.0, when photos of crowds at Marine Drive and Versova beach surfaced, it was a worrying sight. Though tempted, celebrities aren’t stepping out during Unlock 1.0, unless to buy essentials and are relying on online stores for shopping.

“The government has declared an Unlock but as responsible citizens we shouldn’t go out, if not needed. Right now, shopping isn’t important but taking care of one’s life and others around you is important. This time is worse than the lockdown, as cases are rising and we should not let our guard down,” says Kavita Kaushik, adding, her neighbour lost her mother, who used to step out to buy things and chat with her friends during her evening walks, while maintaining social distancing. “I have heard horror stories about hospitalisation and 10-hour wait at the crematorium. It’s wise to be atamnirbhar, as the govt told us, so its our personal responsibility. Few days ago, I went to the Lokhandwala market to buy fruits and veggies and I was shocked to see the crowds there. Some people wore masks, some others didn’t while few others had one on their chin and were standing close to each other,” says Kaushik.

Kavita Kaushik ( Photo: Instagram )

Mona Singh, too, was shocked to see people queuing up outside a popular coffee shop “next to their parked cars, smoking cigarattes and hanging out”. She asks, “Why can’t they take their lives seriously? Now is the time to be more vigilant.”

Nakuul Mehta

Iqbal Khan’s not stepped out for a walk or a drive, but “just for essentials and some paint that he needed”, while Nakuul Mehta has gone for walks in his building compound and buys essentials twice a week for himself and his parents. He says, “My friends in the medical fraternity say that the situation is far worse than is reported. People who are privileged and can stay at home, must do that and not use the unlock as an excuse to step out. I get that it has been hard for most people to stay indoors but we must exercise restraint.”

Jay Bhanushali ( Photo: Instagram )

Jay Bhanushali avoids markets and crowded places as he has an infant at home and orders whatever he needs online. He went for a walk as its been months since he stepped out. Drashti Dhami too hasn’t stepped out at all, “even for a walk”. “I am happy being homebound and getting way too comfortable with this setup. I think people should still consider this time a lockdown as the crisis is not over,” she says.