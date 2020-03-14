e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Unwell Heidi Klum says she’s unable to get coronavirus test: ‘I tried with two different doctors and I just can’t get one’

Unwell Heidi Klum says she’s unable to get coronavirus test: ‘I tried with two different doctors and I just can’t get one’

Heidi Klum is under the weather, feeling feverish and unwell. However, the supermodel has not been able to score a coronavirus test yet.

tv Updated: Mar 14, 2020 19:18 IST
Asian News International, Los Angeles
Heidi Klum has taken a break from America’s Got Talent and decided to remove herself from people.
Heidi Klum has taken a break from America’s Got Talent and decided to remove herself from people.
         

American-German supermodel and reality show judge Heidi Klum explained her absence from the America’s Got Talent judging table and shared that she has been sick and unable to secure a test that would let her know if she’s battling the coronavirus or merely the seasonal flu or cold.

The 46-year-old model took to her Instagram stories on Friday (local time), where she shared a video of herself lying in bed, she said, “a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose. I’m just not feeling good, so that’s why I’ve stayed home, to not infect any other people.”

 

View this post on Instagram

#heidiklum

A post shared by Bill Kaulitz (@boy_dont_cry_28) on

Also read: On Aamir Khan’s birthday, here’s proof that he has always bounced back after disasters like Thugs of Hindostan

“I hope it’s just a cold. I would love to do the corona test, but there just isn’t one here. I tried with two different doctors and I just can’t get one. Stay safe, everyone. Stay home if you don’t feel good,” she continued.

After Heidi called in sick, Modern Family star Eric Stonenstreet took her place as one of the judges.

The makers of AGT have also decided to film auditions without studio audience, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘GST on mobile phones to be at 18% from 12%,’ announces FM Sitharaman
‘GST on mobile phones to be at 18% from 12%,’ announces FM Sitharaman
Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, confirms Health Ministry
Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, confirms Health Ministry
Sourav Ganguly says IPL 2020 will be a truncated one if it happens
Sourav Ganguly says IPL 2020 will be a truncated one if it happens
ISL Final LIVE: Chennaiyin FC-ATK eye historic third title
ISL Final LIVE: Chennaiyin FC-ATK eye historic third title
Coronavirus Update: Third batch of Indians from Iran to arrive at midnight in Mumbai
Coronavirus Update: Third batch of Indians from Iran to arrive at midnight in Mumbai
Farooq Abdullah visits son Omar in Srinagar sub-jail after seven long months
Farooq Abdullah visits son Omar in Srinagar sub-jail after seven long months
Iran says coronavirus kills another 97, pushing death toll to 611
Iran says coronavirus kills another 97, pushing death toll to 611
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

tv news