Vir Das takes a dig at bratty movie stars in new video: Demands 80% higher fee than female actors, harasses ‘spot dada’

Updated: Jul 09, 2020

Actor and comedian Vir Das has shared a new video, calling out film stars for their hypocrisy. In the video, Vir shows how bratty actors harass members of the crew and make undeserved demands while also championing equality on their social media handles.

The video begins with Vir screaming at his imaginary ‘spot dada’ for snacks while shooting filthy abuses at him. He shows his phone conversation with his manager, asking him to get him a ‘prettier’ actress for the film and making sure her fees is just 20% of his own. He demands that the director should stand outside his trailer and not just random assistant directors. He insists on making up his won lines, disregarding his script.

“By the way, for my next movie I wanna be paid so much that it ruins the chance of the movie making any money,” he tells his manager, asking him to find him work. Then he puts away the phone to make a video for his social media followers. “Hey guys, I just wanna say nepotism is terrible. You know there should be quality among actors at all times,” he says with a very different tone from what we had seen so far.

Vir’s video was loved by his followers. “Bollywood in one minute,” read a comment. “I have worked on sets and this is sooo...true,” wrote another.

Last month, Vir had urged his fellow actors to treat everyone equally irrespective of their role and power status. “Before any actor starts giving lectures on equality, I would highly recommend they check the way they treat ADs, crew members, junior artists, writers and all the people with less power than them on a film. The notion that equality should only exist between actors, is bulls**t,” Vir had tweeted.

He recently called out media channels for inviting people on panel discussion to talk about deceased people they didn’t even know, indirectly referring to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

