When Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan opened up on the rape case against him in 2018 interview: Here’s everything you need to know

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 15:18 IST

Actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan has confessed on the show that he faced rape charges years ago, and host Salman Khan and co-contestant Sidharth Shukla discussed the issue with him over the weekend.

However, this is not the first time that Eijaz has spoken about the case. He had earlier opened up about it on a chat show hosted by his close friend, actor Rajeev Khandelwal. Speaking on the chat show JuzzBatt, Eijaz had said in 2018, “Due to some reasons, she shifted to my apartment and we got into a relationship. But I realised after few months that it was not what I wanted. I started telling her that it was not meant to be. But she got carried away and tried to file a police complaint against me because of which I could not attend Tanu Weds Manu promotions. I had to leave Mumbai for a couple of days because of that.” Eijaz also said that the woman even took away his pet dogs.

Eijaz’s actor girlfriend had filed a case of physical abuse against him in 2011. A Mumbai Mirror report said that the complaint mentioned Eijaz’s abusive behaviour and claimed that he would “often get angry and beat her up.”

However, she later withdrew the complaint and the tabloid quoted her as saying, “Yes, we had an ugly tiff which got out of hand. But things have been sorted out now and everything is normal between us. I have gone back to stay with him and it was a normal fight like any other couple would have.” Eijaz had also told the daily back in 2011, “I don’t discuss personal matters with anyone but on that day we had a small argument.”

On Saturday’s episode, Eijaz was seen telling Sidharth that he is often restrained when women are around because of an incident that happened with him in 2011. He then went ahead and discussed the case. “I used to help all women and protect those that needed it. There was one such and later I was charged with rape because I promised I’d marry her but didn’t. She made it into a rape case and I had to go to jail,” he said.

Eijaz also said that the incident broke him, especially when his father was ready to take all the blame and go to jail. The actor also said that he had to skip the premiere of his film Tanu Weds Manu and move to Dharamshala for some time.

After playing the clip, Salman also told Eijaz, “Aap galat jaoge to galat dikhoge, but agar sahi ho to sahi ho na (If you go the wrong way, you will come across as inappropriate, but if you play well, you will be respected).” Eijaz then told Salman, “I know I am right but I am awkward and often cross-check. I am extra conscious.” Salman responded saying, “Happens with everyone. Why are you scared? We are with you.”

