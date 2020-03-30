With Ramayan, Mahabharat back on TV screens amid lockdown, here are shows we’d love to watch again

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 07:08 IST

We live in the most amazing times -- human race has never been this still, at least in the last 50 years, yet nature is rebooting itself. With the current lockdown in place due to the spread of Covid-19, people have been forced to stay indoors. On popular demand, hit TV mythological serial from 1980s, Ramayan, is back on Indian television. Close on heels would be Mahabharat and Shah Rukh Khan’s Circus and Rajit Kapur’s Byomkesh Bakshi.

So, here’s a wishlist of serials from Indian television’s golden era we would love to watch all over again.

Hum Log (1984)

The entire cast of Hum Log.

To the millennial, names like Nanhe, Baseram, Badki and Chukti may not ring a bell, but to an entire generation, this was pure gold. Written by Manohar Shyam Joshi, the serial told the trials and tribulations of a lower middle class urban Indian family, with humour and sensitivity. Late Ashok Kumar’s narration at the end of every episode still reverberates.

Buniyaad (1986)

Buniyaad was a Partition drama.

Another family drama, written by Manohar Shyam Joshi, Buniyaad was a quintessential Partition story. Actors like Alok Nath, Anita Kanwar, Sulekha Sikri and Sudhir Pandey, Soni Razdan, it was a hit from day 1. Ask your parents about characters Lajoji and Haveliram and then watch that smile on their face.

Fauji (1989)

Fauji starred a young Shah Rukh Khan as a soldier.

If you love Shah Rukh Khan, you must have watched Fauji. A 20-something Delhi boy from Rajendra Nagar was to charm India like none other. He still does so many years later!

Bharat Ek Khoj (1988)

Bharat Ek Khoj is based on Nehru’s Discovery of India.

Nothing beats Shyam Benegal and Jawaharlal Nehru’s Discovery of India. In it, we not only see Nehru’s love for India, it also gives a dispassionate view of India’s past.

Malgudi Days (1986)

A stiil from Malgudi Days.

Swami and his friends and the workings of a fictional small town of Malgudi, created by legendary writer RK Narayan and recreated on Doordarshan Kannada actor Shankar Nag, will always remind you of the innocence of childhood and simplicity of life itself.

Nukkad (1986)

Nukkad was a delightful lower middle class urban drama.

Written by Prabodh Joshi and directed by Kundan Shah and Saeed Akhtar Mirza, this was yet another charming tale of Mumbai lower middle class neighbourhood. Think of characters Khopdi, Guru, Kaderbhai and Ghanshu Bhikari who are still loved and let’s not forget the title track ‘Bade Shehr Ki Ek Gali Mein Basaa Hua hai Nukkad’.

Karam Chand (1985)

Karamchand was a detective drama.

Forget Sherlock Holmes, meet our very own carrot-eating detective. You know Shahid Kapoor, the Bollywood star. There was once a time when daddy Pankaj Kapur was a big hit. Time for a re-run for sure.

Vikram Aur Betaal (1985)

Vikram Aur Betaal: A fantasy drama that SS Rajamouli should recreate.

Forget the special effects, go with the eternal tales. Based on a delightful collection of stories called Betaal Pachisi, this tells the encounters of King Vikramaditya of Ujjain and a spirit.

