Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula’s first dance as a married couple is too cute. Watch video

Bigg Boss 9 contestants Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary tied the knot on Friday surrounded by their family and friends, but it was only on Tuesday that the couple shared a video of their first dance as husband and wife. New bride Yuvika shared the video with her 1.7 million Instagram followers, where the newlyweds show off their dance moves that caricature the lyrics of LoveYatri’s festive dance number, Chogada.

In the short clip, Prince and Yuvika, also dubbed Privika by friends and fans on social media, are sweet, fun and cheesy enough in the best way possible.

The #chogadawithlove challenge, started to promote Salman Khan’s film, LoveYatri, starring newcomers, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, became a hit with celebs, garnering videos from the likes of Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez and more.

Priyanka Chopra too joined a number of fellow stars as she posted a video of her dancing to Chogada.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 13:28 IST