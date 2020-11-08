US election 2020: Trump was playing golf when media was projecting Biden, Harris winners

us-presidential-election

When media in the United States was projecting Democrats’ Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, the winners of the US presidential election, Donald Trump was playing golf at his club in suburban Virginia on Saturday.

First time out since Election Day, Trump was at his National Golf Club where he posed for photos. However, he did not comment on the results at that time.

Trump has always been an avid golf player which remained a constant source of controversies during his presidency. According to CBSNews, this was his 209th golf outing while in office.

Joe Biden crossed the 270-mark and became the 46th US President on Saturday. Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania gave him the 20 Electoral College votes he needed to prevail. But it was achieved by running up big margins in and around Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, with less populated areas like Juniata, with about 25,000 people, strongly behind Trump.

The rural-urban divide highlights the daunting task facing Biden to win over voters outside the big cities who are skeptical of his agenda and believe Trump was the first president to govern with their interests at heart.

Meanwhile, Trump has refused to concede defeat and released a statement saying the “simple fact is this election is far from over.” He also threatened to challenge Biden’s victory in Supreme Court.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him, they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” Trump said.

