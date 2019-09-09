Children to teach elderly women, in letter and spirit

varanasi

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 00:12 IST

Octogenarian Bituna Devi, a resident of Lamahi, never attended school. Neither did 60-year-old Nagina Khatoon, also a resident of Lamahi, the village of legendary litterateur Munshi Premchand.

But things are changing for both, as they attend the school that came up in Subhash Bhavan in Lamahi to make elderly women literate.

Akshar school was inaugurated in Lamahi by a non-government organisation Vishal Bharat Sansthan to spread light of literacy among the elderly women. Interestingly, children in the age bracket of 7 and 13 are acting as teachers in this school, teaching the elderly how to read and write.

School founder Rajiv Srivastava said this was the first school which will run without any government aid. The objective of the school is to make elderly people literate so that at least they can sign. Shalini Bharatvanshi and Dakshita Bharatvanshi, both minors, have been appointed first headmaster and deputy headmaster of the school. The children will also visit the home of those elderly women who couldn't come to the school.

Srivastava said a fortnight crash course in the learning writing alphabets had been planned for the elderly women. The complete course will be free.

School principal Bharatvanshi said, “A total of 21 elderly women were enrolled in the school on the opening day. Those from financially weaker section will also be given foodgrains from the Anaj (food) Bank.”

She said every day 15 children would teach in the school. They will teach elderly women and make them learn writing and reading. The classes will run from 3pm to 5pm.

Bituna Devi said initially she was a bit hesitatant in attending the school because of her age. But when the children requested her time and again to join the school, she decided to join the school and enrolled herself, she said.

