e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Cylinder blast has left deep scars on our minds, these will never heal, say Walidpur residents

varanasi  Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Residents of Walidpur town in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh said they would never forget the horrible memories of the cylinder blast which killed 13 people and injured 18 others on Monday.

Pappu Kumar, a general store owner, said that he never heard as deafening a sound as the one on Monday morning when the cylinder blast in a kitchen brought down one house and damaged two others in Bichalpur colony of the town.

The cylinder blast sent a shiver down his spine, he said. Locals sipping tea at a stall nearby said they were shocked too and ran towards Chhotu Vishwakarma’s house where the explosion took place.

“It was a very scary morning. The blast destroyed the two-story house of Chhotu Vishwakarma and killed 13 people of our village. A few of them were my friends. The incident has left deep scars on my mind. I will never be able to forget the sound that shook the neighbourhood,” Kumar said.

Reena Vishwakarma, who visited the spot soon after the house caught fire just before the blast, suffered injuries.

“The scene was very frightening. Everything happened quickly Before I could sense anything, the house collapsed and I was under debris. I suffered injuries,” she said.

Riyaz, who lived in the vicinity, suffered injuries after the debris of a wall fell on him.

“I don’t want to recall that horrible moment,” he said, adding that the incident left whole village in trauma.

Another local, who was present on the spot, said there was panic all around after the cylinder blast and five people, who rushed to the house where the leakage from the cylinder caused a fire, died in the blast triggered by the blaze. These five were among the 13 who died in the incident.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 23:47 IST

top news
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
Militants kill truck driver, attack orchard owner in Kashmir’s Shopian: Police
Militants kill truck driver, attack orchard owner in Kashmir’s Shopian: Police
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo awarded Economics Nobel
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo awarded Economics Nobel
Yogi govt suspends Maharajganj DM, four others for cow shelter irregularities
Yogi govt suspends Maharajganj DM, four others for cow shelter irregularities
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
‘I had a hunch he would win the Nobel’, says Abhijit Banerjee’s mother
‘I had a hunch he would win the Nobel’, says Abhijit Banerjee’s mother
P Chidambaram produced in Delhi court, challenges ED’s arrest plan
P Chidambaram produced in Delhi court, challenges ED’s arrest plan
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
trending topics
Abhijit BanerjeeSourav GangulyP ChidambaramAmazon Great Indian FestivalXiaomi Redmi K20Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarKaran JoharGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Ranveer SinghPM Modi in Haryana
don't miss
latest news
India News