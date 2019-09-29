Incense sticks made of KV temple flower waste helping SHG women: Yogi

varanasi

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 21:20 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said efforts were on to make incense sticks (agarbatti) and perfume from the floral waste of the Kashi Vishwanath temple. He said this while dedicating to the devotees the incense sticks made up of flowers offered at the world-famous temple in Varanasi.

“This will generate employment for self-help group (SHG) women,” the CM said. “Flowers offered to the deities could not be put to any good use earlier. Now ITC company has used ‘nirmalya’ (flowers and garlands offered to deities at Kashi Vishwanath Temple) to produce incense sticks,” Yogi added.

He said the initiative was inspiring women of Chandauli to become self dependant. Speaking on the occasion, CEO of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Vishal Singh said, “The flowers are collected at the temple and transported to the manufacturing facility where they are processed into crafted agarbattis.”

“ITC’s Mangaldeep is producing these agarbattis in Chandauli with the help of rural women through the ITC e-chaupal initiative. The engagement of rural women to manufacture the agarbattis has enabled women empowerment through livelihood creation,” he added.

He said the initiative was inspiring women of Chandauli to become self dependant. Rural women of Chandauli who make these agarbattis and other key representatives from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust were also present on the occasion.

Ravi Rayavaram, chief executive of ITC’s Agarbatti Business, said, “Through the Mangaldeep ‘Temple’ sub-brand, we aspire to bring the enriching experience of the temple closer to devotees. Our new offerings are made with the love and devotion of local women for Baba Vishwanath in Chandauli whom they worship.”

Rayavaram also expressed his gratitude to the KV temple trust for its support to the initiative. Moreover, the CM also inaugurated ‘Arogya Mandir’ (mobile hospital) which is run by the Nayati Health Care. Extending his wishes to people on the first day of Shardiya Navratra, Yogi said the ‘Arogya Mandir’ will provide immediate healthcare facilities and emergency services to the devotees and locals alike. “The initiative of the temple trust is praiseworthy,” he said.

Facilities at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Arogya Mandir

A 25-member team of doctors, nurses, technicians and paramedical staff will be present at the mobile hospital located at Gate No. 4 of the KV Temple.

There is also a defibrillator and ECG for any emergency and lab facility for medical tests.

Free medicines will be provided as per doctors’ prescriptions.

