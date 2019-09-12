Locals beat up man, mistaking him to be child lifter

varanasi

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:11 IST

A group of locals beat up a youth in a village under Halia police station area of Mirzapur district late on Tuesday night, a police officer said, adding that the incident took place when the youth went to see his girlfriend in the village.

Sub-inspector Manvendra Singh, who is deployed at Halia Police station, said, Asha Ram, a resident of Bhinka area in Shravasti district reached the village late on Tuesday evening and was roaming there. Some locals asked who he was and what he was doing there, which the youth hesitated to disclose.

Singh said that one of the locals suspected him to be a child lifter. Locals gathered at the spot started beating him. The police reached the spot and freed the youth from the clutches of the locals and took him to hospital.

Singh said, Asha Ram revealed that he had come to meet his girlfriend. Asha Ram refused to disclose the name of his girlfriend. After treatment, Asharam returned to his village, thanking the police for rescuing him.

Singh said a case was registered against two youths under relevant sections of IPC regarding the incident and the accused, Bablu Kumar and Virendra, were arrested.

Singh appealed to people to inform the police immediately if anybody spreads rumours about child lifting.

