Priyanka Chopra stuns in pink saree at Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner wedding

about the video

Actor Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married for the second time in France. The wedding was a more formal one and was attended strictly by family and friends. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were in attendance. Priyanka wore a pink saree while Nick looked dapper in a black suit. Sophie wore a white gown while Joe was seen in a black suit. The pre-wedding celebrations were going on in France ahead of Sophie and Joe’s marriage.