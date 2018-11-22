Mumbai: Farmers hold protest march over loan waiver

about the video

More than 10,000 farmers and tribals continued their march for the second day on Thursday on their final stretch till Mumbai’s Azad Maidan demanding for the implementation of the measures promised by the state government last year. The farmers, who are struggling to cope with the drought, are demanding the proper implementation of the loan waiver package announced by CM Devendra Fadnavis in 2017; the implementation of recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Commission that suggested 50% minimum support price (MSP) for crops; land rights for tribal farmers and also compensation for farm labourers. (Hindustan Times)