PSG's Di Maria and Marquinhos homes robbed during Sunday's Nantes game: Report
- In a statement obtained from PSG by Reuters, Brazilian defender and club captain Marquinhos said his parents' home had been robbed during the Nantes game while his family was on the premises.
Paris St Germain players Angel Di Maria's and Marquinhos were robbed during their club's Sunday home game against Nantes, French sports daily L'Equipe said, adding members of their families were held hostage during the events. That is why, after a brief discussion with PSG sports director Leonardo, Di Maria was taken off the pitch by coach Mauricio Pochettino after 62 minutes, the newspaper added.
In a statement obtained from PSG by Reuters, Brazilian defender and club captain Marquinhos said his parents' home had been robbed during the Nantes game while his family was on the premises. "But nobody was hurt and everybody is well... French authorities have launched an inquiry", the statement said.
Di Maria, who just extended his contract with PSG by one season until 2022, had already been a victim of an attempted burglary in 2015, during his spell with Manchester United. L'Equipe said the burglars managed to steal a safe from Di Maria's home containing jewels and watches worth at least 500,000 euros ($596,200).
PSG ended up losing 1-2 to Nantes, their fourth home defeat of the season, missing an opportunity to move top of the Ligue 1 standings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian cricket's media angst
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Looking back on a historic win at the Eden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar plays prank on health worker during Covid test
- Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar played a prank on a health worker during a routine Covid-19 test. Currently in Raipur, Tendulkar pretended to be in pain while he was undergoing a Covid-19 test. The health worker was taken aback as Sachin later laughed it off. The health worker realized that Sachin was playing a prank on him. Tendulkar is in Raipur for Road Safety World Series. Watch the full video for more details.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shikhar Dhawan takes a break from on-field action, has a blast in kids' zone
- India cricketers took a break from on-field action after a thumping 3-1 series win over England. In a video posted by Shikhar Dhawan, the players are seen having a blast in a kids’ zone. Apart from Dhawan himself, the video features Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav. The India cricket icons can be seen having a gala time with each other in the kids playing zone. While Dhawan & Kuldeep rode bicycles, Pant & Rohit bombarded others with colourful balls. Dhawan was not a part of the Test side that beat England but he has returned for the T20s. India will now play five T20Is starting on April 12 in Ahmedabad, followed by three ODIs. After the England series, Indian cricketers will be busy with IPL beginning from April 9.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Eng 4th Test: Michael Vaughan takes fresh dig at Ahmedabad pitch, watch
- Former England captain Michael Vaughan continued to take a dig at the Ahmedabad pitch. Vaughan predicted another quick finish in India vs England fourth Test match. The former top-order batsman shared a fresh video on Instagram, reviewing a dug-up land. A day earlier, Vaughan had shared a photo of the same land at Wilmslow in England. Vaughan went on to predict that the Test match might not last more than a ‘couple of hours'. "All the talking points have been the pitch, this week it looks a lot better. The odd ball might rear off the rubble but it should go over your head. At Test match level you should be able to deal with it. Whoever wins the toss, it could be a good one to win. It may deteriorate on days but we are in for a good couple of hours of cricket," he said. The pitch has been one of the main talking points in the India-England series. It all started when England were beaten by 317 runs in 2nd Test in Chennai. The criticism gathered momentum when India beat England in two days in Chennai. Vaughan has firmly stated that a similar pitch will be on offer in the 4th Test in Ahmedabad. India are leading the four-match series 2-1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Stop moaning & groaning’: Vivian Richards slams Ahmedabad pitch critics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In the sky, again: In conversation with skydiver Sajid Chougle
- Meet skydiver and BASE jumper Sajid Chougle, who explains what it is like to fly once again after being chained to the ground for most of 2020 due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. The Mumbai-based creative director also reflects on his journey into the skydiving world, which began in 2008 with a tandem jump in California and has since grown to around 400 jumps across the globe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hima Das inducted as DSP in Assam Police, says 'will continue athletics career'
- Star sprinter Hima Das was formally inducted as Deputy Superintendent of Assam Police on Friday. CM Sarbananda Sonowal presented the appointment letter to Hima at an event in Guwahati. The athlete has been appointed under the Integrated Sports Policy of the state govt. The 21-year-old international sprinter had won a gold medal in Asian Games in 2018. Known as 'Dhing Express', Hima was appointed to the post of DSP on February 11. Hima will continue to strive for excellence in her sport alongside her job in state police. The Arjuna awardee thanked CM Sonowal and Assam Olympic Association for their support. Hima is currently preparing for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics qualification at NIS-Patiala.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sardar Patel cricket stadium in Motera renamed Narendra Modi stadium
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Obama, Tyson, Serena & others wish Tiger Woods a speedy recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will hold free online sessions on cricket, anyone can join’: Sachin Tendulkar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind Vs Eng 3rd Test: What’s allowed inside stadium? Police brief on security
- India and England are set to play two test matches and five T20s in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Security arrangements have been intensified ahead of the matches. Police notified over what’s allowed inside the stadium. “Two tests and 5 T20s will be played between India & England till the 20th of March. We have made intensive arrangements for the matches, hotel stay and transportation,” said Vijay Patel, DCP (Zone-2), Ahmedabad. He added, “Entry will be allowed from two gates mentioned in the ticket. Nothing will be allowed inside the stadium except mobile and wallet. 3-layer checking will be done before entering the stadium.” Both the teams will lock horns in a pink-ball Test, beginning February 24 at the Motera Stadium. Watch the full video for more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL auction 2021: Chris Morris, Kyle Jamieson, Maxwell most expensive buys
- Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2021 held in Chennai on Wednesday. Over 290 players have been listed this year. South African all-rounder Chris Morris was bought by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping ₹16.25 crore, the highest-ever bid. Morris had a base price of ₹75 lakh. Morris official overtook Yuvraj Singh’s IPL purchase record. New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson earned a bid of ₹15 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore. Australia’s Jhye Richardson was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹14 crore. Watch the full video to know the most expensive buys from this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Ashwin stars as India outplay England in 2nd Test, series leveled
- India beat England by 317 runs in the second test to level the series 1-1. England was bowled out for 164 runs in the second innings on the fourth day. Ravichandran Ashwin took 3-53 in the second innings and finished with a match total of eight wickets as well as 106 runs in the second innings. He was named man of the match. Axar Patel became the ninth Indian bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul on test debut. The loss ended England’s run of six consecutive overseas test wins. The win helped move India into second place on the world test championship standings. The hosts need a 2-1 or 3-1 series’ result to qualify and play New Zealand in the final the world test championship. The third test, a day-night match, starts in Ahmedabad on February 24. Watch the full video for more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: MS Dhoni cricket academy inaugurated by Suresh Raina in Ahmedabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox