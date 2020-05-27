The India we love: Muslim man breaks fast to save a Hindu woman and her child

work-from-home

Updated: May 27, 2020 12:02 IST

A few days ago, Rupesh Kumar, a distressed father-to-be was hoping for a miracle. Amid the lockdown, his wife Dolly had to undergo a caesarian operation and she urgently required two units of B+ blood.

Abid Saifi, a social worker got this information through Sandeep Kumar, admin of Jai Hind Blood Group, a WhatsApp group that helps patients connect with donors.

Dolly, who lived in Kaka Nagar, was admitted in Jyoti nursing home. Husain immediately responded to the message on the group, confirming that he was ready to donate blood. Without thinking for a minute, he broke his fast to be able to donate blood, and rushed to the hospital.

Dolly received blood in time and she gave birth to a healthy baby boy. Her husband, advocate Rupesh Kumar was very moved by Saifi’s gesture and called to thank him for saving his wife’s and son’s life. He also requested Saifi if he could help him choose a name for the newborn child.

Saifi says that he is very grateful to God for giving him an opportunity to help someone in the Holy month of Ramzan. “When we Muslims say Alhamdulillahi Rabbil Alamin, it implies, praise be to Allah, the Lord of the entire universe, the Lord of all those who inhabit this earth, nowhere it’s written, He is the Lord of just Muslims, so there’s no way a Muslim can ever discriminate among human beings. As a Muslim, I can’t be happier that I got an opportunity to help someone!,” he says.

The social activist says that the whole idea of fasting in Ramzan is to please God, and God can’t be happier that he broke his fast to save two lives. “Humanity will always be above religion! Many are trying to spread hate in the name of religion, but we understand how wrong it is to discriminate,” says Saifi, who every year, in the month of sawan, hosts worshippers of Lord Shiva that take part in Kanwar Yatra. He organises rest camps for the kanwariyas, serves them food and drinks and also applies ointments to the pilgrims’ sore feet.

Love will always have the power to magically conquer hatred. This is the India we love, the India we live for!