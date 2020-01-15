Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar nominated Parasite gets long-awaited India release date

world-cinema

The Oscar-nominated film Parasite is set to release in India on January 31. Parasite has been written and directed by South Korean auteur Bong Joon-ho, who has made films such as Snowpiercer, The Host, Memories of Murder, Mother and Okja in the past.

It tells the story about greed and class discrimination which threatens the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.

Parasite has been one of the most feted films in the global film festival circuit over the past few months. The film has been nominated in six categories at the upcoming Oscars, and is the firm favourite to win in the Best International Film category.

Recently, it won in the Best Foreign Film category at Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards. At the Critics' Choice, the film also fetched Joon-ho the Best Director award, jointly with Sam Mendes (for 1917). Parasite won Best International Screenplay at Palm Springs and at the Screen Actors' Guild, it won the award for Outstanding Performance by Cast. The film has been screened at and has won accolades at numerous other festivals including Toronto, Vancouver, Busan and Munich.

At the Oscars, the film has been nominated in the following categories -- Best Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Foreign Feature Film, Best Film Editing and Best Production Design.

