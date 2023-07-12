1 in 3 Americans choose ‘sleep divorce’ to avoid real divorce, here's what it means

A survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine that included 2,000 adults has revealed that over one-third of respondents choose to put a wall between themselves and their spouse during their good night’s sleep. The practice, which involves sleeping in different rooms, is known as “sleep divorce.” “Men are most likely to hit the sofa or guest room, with almost half of males (45%) reporting they occasionally or consistently sleep in another room, compared with just one-fourth (25%) of women,” AASM said on its website. ‘Sleep divorce’ is a popular phrase on TikTok now, with several couples narrating their experiences (Pixabay)

“We know that poor sleep can worsen your mood, and those who are sleep deprived are more likely to argue with their partners. There may be some resentment toward the person causing the sleep disruption which can negatively impact relationships,” said Dr. Seema Khosla, pulmonologist and spokesperson for the AASM. “Getting a good night’s sleep is important for both health and happiness, so it’s no surprise that some couples choose to sleep apart for their overall well-being.”

The website says that sleep divorce really means that couples are prioritising sleep. “However, if it is one partner’s loud snoring that is leading to separate sleep spaces, then you should encourage that partner to talk to a doctor about obstructive sleep apnea. This applies to both men and women who may snore,” Seema said.

‘Sleep divorce’ is a popular phrase on TikTok now, with several couples narrating their experiences. In a video, author Marcella Hill said she thought she “was on the verge of a divorce situation” when she realised she wanted to move to a different room. However, she later realised how healing it is.

“I did not know so many of you guys were out there just happily having your own room and that it was saving your marriage and making it even better,” she said in a video on TikTok. She added that it is “pretty sexy to be able to invite each other over.”

Content creators and parents Matt and Abby Howard said they stopped sleeping in the same bed after they had children. Their newborn wakes up frequently, Abby said in a TikTok video. She said Matt has been assigned to the night shift. “I, on the other hand, am a pretty deep sleeper, can’t sleep in and hate napping,” she said. “I was super hesitant at first, but sometimes you just gotta sleep.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON