1 teen dead, 2 hurt in Oklahoma shooting, woman taken into custody

The shooting was reported Thursday morning (Oklahoma time) at a home about 55 km southwest of Tulsa. Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice says an 18-year-old was killed and two teenage girls were wounded, one critically.

world Updated: Nov 01, 2018 22:09 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Police said a 39-year-old woman believed to be the mother is in custody.(AP file photo)

Authorities in rural eastern Oklahoma say a woman is custody after three teenagers were shot, one fatally.

The shooting was reported Thursday morning at a home about 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Tulsa. Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice says an 18-year-old man was killed and two teenage girls were wounded, one critically.

Rice says a 39-year-old woman believed to be the mother is in custody.

Beggs High School Superintendent Brian Terry told that all three victims were students at the school.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 22:08 IST

