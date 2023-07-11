10-yr-old Australian girl diagnosed with 'most painful condition' known to humankind

A 10-year-old girl in Australia has been diagnosed with a rare crippling illness- complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), that causes severe pain in her right leg when anything touches it. Bella's life has now come to a complete halt due to the rare disease.(GoFundMe page)

On a family vacation to Fiji, a blister on Bella Macey's right foot became infected, which, according to the New York Post, triggered the disease. She was diagnosed with CRPS, often termed the "most painful condition" known to mankind.

"It's all sharp, it's burning, it's tingly. It's all sorts of different pain I never knew was possible," Bella described to A Current Affair, as per the Post.

"I can't have a shower, I can't have a bath," Bella said, adding, "I can't put (on) any sheets or anything on ... even with a tissue, you can't touch it with anything, otherwise I will scream."

Bella's life has now come to a complete halt due to the rare disease, which is said to be caused by relatively minor accidents or surgery. The 10-year-old is unable to move, bear any pressure or sensation on her injured leg and foot, go to school, interact with friends or even wear pants. As Bella's family could not find answers in Australia they turned to US doctors for help.

"Since her diagnosis, she has been battling excruciating pain that affects her daily activities and steals away her childhood. Bella's pain has meant she has lost mobility in her right foot and leg, right up to her groin. She is now bedridden or in a wheelchair if she needs to get around," her GoFundMe campaign page read.

Bella travelled to the US with her mother to undergo therapy at the Spero Clinic. However, the Macey family is unsure about their ability to pay for it. As a result, Bella's mother set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her daughter's medical expenses.

