 11 killed in US drone attack in Afghanistan: Official | world news | Hindustan Times
  • Tuesday, Jun 26, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 26, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

11 killed in US drone attack in Afghanistan: Official

Six civilians and five Taliban insurgents were killed in the Monday night attack in Waygal district in Afghanistan. US forces did not immediately comment on the attack.

world Updated: Jun 26, 2018 16:20 IST
AP, Kabul
A US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone sits at Kandahar Air base in Afghanistan on January 23, 2018.
A US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone sits at Kandahar Air base in Afghanistan on January 23, 2018. (AFP File Photo)

An Afghan official says 11 people including six civilians have been killed in a US drone attack in northeastern Nuristan province.

Hafiz Abdul Qayum, provincial governor, says Tuesday that six civilians and five Taliban insurgents were killed in the Monday night attack in Waygal district. Qayum said villagers and Taliban gathered to visit an insurgent wounded in an earlier attack when the house was targeted by the drone, killing both civilians and insurgents.

US forces did not immediately comment on the attack.

In a separate attack in western Farah province today, an intelligence service official was killed by unknown gunmen, said Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Mehri said the attackers managed to escape and an investigation is underway.

tags

more from world
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Promotional Feature