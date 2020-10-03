e-paper
11 positive Covid-19 cases related to Cleveland debate setup

11 positive Covid-19 cases related to Cleveland debate setup

world Updated: Oct 03, 2020 05:50 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Washigton
The city said in a statement Friday that it’s working with state and federal officials and is involved with interviewing those who tested positive.
The city said in a statement Friday that it's working with state and federal officials and is involved with interviewing those who tested positive.
         

Cleveland officials say they’re aware of 11 positive coronavirus cases related to the setup and planning for Tuesday’s presidential debate.

The city said in a statement Friday that it’s working with state and federal officials and is involved with interviewing those who tested positive.

Earlier Friday, President Donald Trump announced that he and the first lady had tested positive for Covid-19. Both traveled to Cleveland on Tuesday for the first presidential debate of the campaign. It’s unclear where they contracted the virus.

Cleveland officials say most of the cases stemming from the pre-debate planning and setup involved people from out of state. They say health officials are now looking into their travels.

