e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 12 people killed, 19 missing in Nepal landslides

12 people killed, 19 missing in Nepal landslides

Narayani and other major rivers in the country have swollen due to the continuous downpour for the last 48 hours triggering landslides in western Nepal.

world Updated: Jul 10, 2020 14:35 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Kathmandu
Residents and rescue workers inspect the area outside a house damaged by a landslide and the swell of the Thado-Koshi river due to heavy rains in Jambu village of Sindhupalchok district, some 80 kms northeast of Kathmandu on July 9, 2020.
Residents and rescue workers inspect the area outside a house damaged by a landslide and the swell of the Thado-Koshi river due to heavy rains in Jambu village of Sindhupalchok district, some 80 kms northeast of Kathmandu on July 9, 2020. (AFP)
         

At least 12 people were killed and 19 others missing in multiple landslides caused due to incessant rains in western Nepal, police said on Friday.

Seven people, including three children, lost their lives due to landslides in Sarangkot and Hemjan areas of Pokhara city in Kaski district.

Five of them were killed after a landslide swept away a house in Sarangkot area in Pokhara in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

Around 10 people were injured in the same incident and are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, they said.

In two separate incidents of landslides on Thursday night, three members of a family were killed in Besishahar of Lamjung district and two others lost their lives in Aathbiskot area of Rukum district.

Meanwhile, 12 people went missing after two houses were swept away by a landslide in Jajorkot district. Seven people were untraceable after their house was wiped out by a landslide in Myagdi district.

Meanwhile, a landslide that occurred in Jogimara area has obstructed the Prithi Highway in western Nepal.

Narayani and other major rivers in the country have swollen due to the continuous downpour for the last 48 hours.

Meteorological Department has forecast that the monsoon rains will last for another three days.

tags
top news
Vikas Dubey was hit on his chest, arm as he tried to escape from police: Report
Vikas Dubey was hit on his chest, arm as he tried to escape from police: Report
BS Yediyurappa to ‘work from home’ after staff test positive for Covid-19
BS Yediyurappa to ‘work from home’ after staff test positive for Covid-19
Vikas Dubey was ‘silenced’, his ‘encounter staged’: Who said what after Kanpur encounter
Vikas Dubey was ‘silenced’, his ‘encounter staged’: Who said what after Kanpur encounter
‘6 dead, 12 still on the run’: UP Police on Kanpur shootout in which 8 cops were killed
‘6 dead, 12 still on the run’: UP Police on Kanpur shootout in which 8 cops were killed
India to invite Australia to Malabar naval exercise, Quad stands up to China
India to invite Australia to Malabar naval exercise, Quad stands up to China
‘I wasn’t the problem’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
‘I wasn’t the problem’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
Kerala gold smuggling scandal: CM Vijayan faces heat as protesters rage
Kerala gold smuggling scandal: CM Vijayan faces heat as protesters rage
‘China has been waging a war on Islam’: Uighur activist Rushan Abbas
‘China has been waging a war on Islam’: Uighur activist Rushan Abbas
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In