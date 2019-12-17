e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / World News / 14 miners dead after blast in coal mine in Southwest China

14 miners dead after blast in coal mine in Southwest China

The accident in Guizhou came days after flooding in a mine in Southwest China’s Sichuan province killed five and trapped 13 miners underground.

world Updated: Dec 17, 2019 10:33 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Beijing
Seven workers were lifted to safety after the accident and rescue work was ongoing, according to local authorities.
Seven workers were lifted to safety after the accident and rescue work was ongoing, according to local authorities.(AP / Representational Photo )
         

Fourteen miners were killed Tuesday in a coal and gas blast at a mine in Southwest China, leaving two people still trapped underground, authorities said.

The accident in the early hours of Tuesday is the latest in a series of mining incidents in China, where safety regulations are often poorly enforced.

Two people were still trapped underground after the blast at Gaunglong coal mine in Anlong county, Guizhou province, said the Southwest Guizhou Autonomous Prefecture government.

Seven workers were lifted to safety after the accident and rescue work was ongoing, according to local authorities.

The accident in Guizhou came days after flooding in a mine in Southwest China’s Sichuan province killed five and trapped 13 miners underground.

State broadcaster CCTV said 347 miners were working underground at the Shanmushu coal mine owned by Sichuan Coal Industry Group in Gongxian county when the flood happened on Saturday.

Last month at least 15 were killed in a mine blast in north China’s Shanxi province, which an official said was caused by activity that “broke the law and regulations”.

At a meeting in November, the State Council -- China’s cabinet -- ordered a “special crackdown on production-related safety issues” to “further improve workplace safety”, state media reported.

tags
top news
In Citizenship act protests, Cong sees opportunity to reconnect with youth
In Citizenship act protests, Cong sees opportunity to reconnect with youth
10 arrested in connection with Jamia violence; none of them students: Cops
10 arrested in connection with Jamia violence; none of them students: Cops
Lt Gen MM Naravane, India’s next Army Chief is a China expert: 6 Points
Lt Gen MM Naravane, India’s next Army Chief is a China expert: 6 Points
Muzaffarpur student, set on fire for resisting rape attempt, dies at Patna hospital
Muzaffarpur student, set on fire for resisting rape attempt, dies at Patna hospital
Bloodstains, used tear gas shell in Jamia library capture Sunday’s violence
Bloodstains, used tear gas shell in Jamia library capture Sunday’s violence
22-yr-old, travelling on footboard, dies after falling off Mumbai local
22-yr-old, travelling on footboard, dies after falling off Mumbai local
Exclusive| ‘A combination of Bumrah and Archer in IPL would be scary’
Exclusive| ‘A combination of Bumrah and Archer in IPL would be scary’
Watch what happened in FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s 1st pre-Budget consultation
Watch what happened in FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s 1st pre-Budget consultation
trending topics
IPL Auction 2020HTLS 2019Unnao rape caseLt Gen MM NaravaneRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news