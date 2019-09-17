e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 17, 2019

18-year-old Texas teen sentenced to 20 years in prison for aiding terror group

Eighteen-year-old Michael Kyle Sewell was sentenced Monday in federal court in Fort Worth after pleading guilty in May to a charge of conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

world Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:48 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Fort Worth, Texas
An eighteen year old Texan teenager has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
An eighteen year old Texan teenager has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.(Getty Images/Representative image)
         

A Texas teenager has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for recruiting fighters on behalf of a Pakistan-based terrorist organization.

Eighteen-year-old Michael Kyle Sewell was sentenced Monday in federal court in Fort Worth after pleading guilty in May to a charge of conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Authorities say Sewell tried to recruit a fellow American to join Lashkar-e-Taiba, the militant group behind a 2008 attack in India’s financial capital of Mumbai that killed 166.

Sewell put the person in contact with someone he thought would facilitate overseas travel to join the terror group.

But authorities say that third person was an undercover FBI agent .

Prosecutors say Sewell had posted numerous online messages threatening to attack people who he believed opposed his radical beliefs.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text)

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 20:48 IST

tags
trending topics
Dream Girl box office collectionPM Modi 69th BirthdayMann Bairagi posterPM Narendra ModiAngad BediPriyanka ChopraLIC AssistantVishwakarma PujaKatrina KaifXiaomi Mi TVIndia vs South AfricaUberS Jaishankar
Top News
latest news
India News
World News
don't miss