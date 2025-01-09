Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 dead, 20 injured in snow and ice storm in northern France

AP |
Jan 09, 2025 06:08 PM IST

Authorities in northern France report two fatalities and 20 injuries due to a cold snap with snow and ice.

Authorities in northern France say two people have died and 20 others are injured from a cold snap bringing snow and ice.

Two people died and 20 were slightly injured in the Nord departement, and three others were injured in the Pas-de-Calais during the snowstorm that has been affecting the area(AFP/Denis Charlet)
Two people died and 20 were slightly injured in the Nord departement, and three others were injured in the Pas-de-Calais during the snowstorm that has been affecting the area(AFP/Denis Charlet)

One of those killed slipped on a pavement and violently banged their head, authorities from the Nord region said Thursday in a statement.

Also read: Iran's strong reaction to France bus campaign against supreme leader

The other person had no fixed address and was found dead in the town of Valenciennes, the statement said.

The icy weather first hit Wednesday. The statement said rescue services have been called out to deal with traffic accidents, people falling in the snow and ice, flooding and other emergencies.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On