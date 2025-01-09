2 dead, 20 injured in snow and ice storm in northern France

Authorities in northern France say two people have died and 20 others are injured from a cold snap bringing snow and ice. Two people died and 20 were slightly injured in the Nord departement, and three others were injured in the Pas-de-Calais during the snowstorm that has been affecting the area(AFP/Denis Charlet)

One of those killed slipped on a pavement and violently banged their head, authorities from the Nord region said Thursday in a statement.

The other person had no fixed address and was found dead in the town of Valenciennes, the statement said.

The icy weather first hit Wednesday. The statement said rescue services have been called out to deal with traffic accidents, people falling in the snow and ice, flooding and other emergencies.