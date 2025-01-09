Snow and heavy winds bring travel disruption with airport runways shut

Snow and heavy winds have brought travel disruption as temperatures plummeted to minus 11C overnight. Large parts of the UK continue to face yellow weather warnings for snow and ice on Thursday, with another “very cold night” expected. Commuters suffered travel disruption, with rail lines and airport runways closed. Manchester Airport was forced to close both its runways on Thursday morning “due to significant levels of snow” having fallen. It said teams were working hard to clear them “as quickly as possible”. Transport for Wales has also closed some rail lines in the country due to track damage following a period of “heavy wind, rain and snow”. Buses are replacing trains between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog until at least Monday. A fault with the signalling system is also causing major disruption between Crewe and Wilmslow, affecting Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Northern and Transport for Wales services. Great Western Railway said flooding means the line between Liskeard and Looe in Cornwall is closed. Significant travel disruption was also caused by the snow in Devon and Cornwall on Wednesday, with some roads closed and motorists stationary for “long periods of time”, a joint statement from Devon and Cornwall Police and Devon County Council Highways said. Ploughs have been fitted to gritters which were working into Thursday morning to clear routes in the area. The Met Office has said Wednesday night’s coldest temperature was recorded at Shap in Cumbria at minus 11.2C. Temperatures had been forecast to plummet as low as minus 16C overnight. A Met Office spokeswoman told the PA news agency they are “expecting tonight to be another very cold night”. Temperatures are expected to turn less cold from the North West over the weekend. A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for northern Scotland until midnight, with the Met Office warning of sleet and snow showers, as well as ice on untreated surfaces. Snow and ice warnings for Northern Ireland, Cornwall, much of Wales and parts of north-west England have been issued until 11am. As icy conditions persist, motorists are being urged to stick to major roads that are most likely to have been gritted. Car insurer RAC said it has seen the highest levels of demand for rescues in a three-day period since December 2022. “Cold conditions will last until at least the weekend, so we urge drivers to remain vigilant of the risks posed by ice and, in some locations, snow,” said RAC breakdown spokeswoman Alice Simpson. “Black ice on rural roads can be impossible to spot, leaving very little time to react if driving at speed. Sticking to major roads that are most likely to have been gritted is strongly recommended.” The UK Health Security Agency has extended its cold weather health alert for all of England until Sunday. Amber alerts have been extended and will now run until January 12, meaning a rise in deaths is likely, the agency said. Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “We are extending the duration of our Cold-Health Alert, since the Met Office are forecasting that the low temperatures we are seeing will continue further into this week, with snow and icy conditions likely to persist. “This weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, and it is therefore vital that we continue to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable. “These people could be more at risk of heart attacks, stroke and chest infections as a result of cold temperatures.” The country has been hit by widespread flooding in recent days and a danger to life flood warning was issued for Barrow upon Soar in Leicestershire as firefighters had to rescue dozens of people stranded in rising water. Scores of flood warnings and alerts remain in place for England, but hundreds have been removed and the weather is set to be drier over the next few days. Two alerts for possible flooding remain in place in Wales, but three warnings have been removed in the last 24 hours.

Snow covers Killhope in Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)