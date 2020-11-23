e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 2 dead in stabbing at church in California’s San Jose

2 dead in stabbing at church in California’s San Jose

“Our hearts go out to the families of the two community members who have succumbed to stabbing wounds in the attack at Grace Baptist Church downtown,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a tweet late Sunday.

world Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 12:41 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
San Jose
San Jose police said on Twitter that officers responded to the church on a reported stabbing. The department confirmed the deaths and said multiple people had injures, some life-threatening.
San Jose police said on Twitter that officers responded to the church on a reported stabbing. The department confirmed the deaths and said multiple people had injures, some life-threatening.(AP Photo (Representative image))
         

Two people died in a stabbing Sunday night at a church in California, and multiple other people are “seriously wounded,” San Jose police and Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the two community members who have succumbed to stabbing wounds in the attack at Grace Baptist Church downtown,” Liccardo said in a tweet late Sunday.The mayor also said in the tweet that a suspect had been arrested, but later deleted the tweet and said a statement from police on the status of the investigation was upcoming.

San Jose police said on Twitter that officers responded to the church on a reported stabbing. The department confirmed the deaths and said multiple people had injures, some life-threatening.

Police said there were no services taking place at the time of the stabbing, but that homeless individuals had been brought to the church to get them out of the cold.

tags
top news
LIVE: Covid-19 vaccine developed by University of Oxford is 70% effective
LIVE: Covid-19 vaccine developed by University of Oxford is 70% effective
Kerala withdraws controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
Kerala withdraws controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
PM Modi virtually inaugurates multi-storeyed flats for MPs
PM Modi virtually inaugurates multi-storeyed flats for MPs
Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan gets a week’s parole from SC for medical check-up
Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan gets a week’s parole from SC for medical check-up
Pokhran nuclear test: Shah, Modi’s reactions were opposite, says new book
Pokhran nuclear test: Shah, Modi’s reactions were opposite, says new book
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In