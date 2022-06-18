2 including Sikh devotee killed in terror attack on Kabul Gurdwara: Report
At least two people were killed and seven injured in a terror attack on a Sikh gurdwara in Kabul, Reuters reported. The attack took place after a blast in an explosive-laden car.
Afghan broadcaster Tolo news reported about smoke billowing over the area. A Taliban spokesperson said the attackers had laden a car with explosives but it had detonated before reaching its target. Taliban authorities said the area was being secured.
“There were around 30 people inside the temple. We don't know how many of them are alive or how many dead,” Gornam Singh, a gurdwara official told Reuters, adding they were not allowed inside the shrine by Taliban.
The spokesperson for Kabul commander said the forces had taken control of the area and cleared it. A Sikh worshipper and one Taliban fighter was killed during the operation.
Sikhs are a tiny religious minority in largely Muslim Afghanistan, comprising about 300 families before the country fell to the Taliban. But many left afterwards, say members of the community and media.
Like other religious minorities, Sikhs have been a continual target of violence in Afghanistan. An attack at another temple in Kabul in 2020 that killed 25 was claimed by Islamic State.
India has condemned the terror attack on the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul. External affairs minister S Jaishankar tweeted, "The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community."
(With Reuters inputs)
-
Is reduced cravings a good or bad thing? A nutritionist explains
Having cravings in control may mean that you are following the right kind of diet and eating foods like protein that are keeping you satiated. But at time it could also mean you are eating foods that are just suppressing your appetite and could be harmful in long run. Nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi in his recent Instagram post explains if reduced cravings is a bad or good thing.
-
Ayurveda expert on natural remedies and herbs to treat UTI
A urinary tract infection can affect your kidney, bladder, ureters and urethra and the symptoms will vary accordingly. In case of a bladder infection, you may feel the need to pee or feel pain while passing the urine. Lower belly pain and cloudy urine can also be among symptoms. In case of infection in kidneys, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting can occur while in case of urethra, it can cause a discharge and burning sensation upon peeing.
-
MS Dhoni said ‘stop thinking about your score and start worrying about the team’
When asked by Dinesh Karthik about the changes he has had to make between representing the Gujarat Titans, whom he led to IPL 2022 ttile, and representing India, Hardik Pandya looked back on one piece of advice MS Dhoni had given in the early stages of his career.
-
Watch: 498/4, 26 sixes, 3 world records: England's unthinkable ODI innings
England vs Netherlands full highlights: England made their intentions clear early in their innings when Salt smacked Dutch right-arm medium pacer Shane Snater for six -- the first in slugfest of 26 sixes and 36 fours to follow -- in near-perfect batting conditions.
-
Nikamma box office day 1: Shilpa Shetty's film opens at half crore
Nikamma, which marks Shilpa Shetty's comeback to silver screen after a long hiatus, failed to bring back her fans to theatres. The film, starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in lead, opened at just ₹51 lakhs.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics