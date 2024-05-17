 2 Thai hostages held in Gaza killed, says Israeli army | World News - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
2 Thai hostages held in Gaza killed, says Israeli army

AFP |
May 17, 2024 12:32 AM IST

There are now six Thai hostages being held in Gaza, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

The Israeli army said Thursday that two Thai hostages earlier believed to be alive in Gaza were killed in the October 7 attack and their bodies are being held in the Palestinian territory.

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah(REUTERS)


"We informed the families of two kidnapped Thai citizens, who worked in agriculture in the plantations near Kibbutz Beeri, that they were murdered in the terrorist attack on October 7 and their bodies are being held by Hamas," said army spokesman Daniel Hagari.



Thailand has about 30,000 citizens in Israel, most of whom work in the agricultural sector.

Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel's military retaliation has killed at least 35,272 people, also mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

