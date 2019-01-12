 20 trapped in coalmine accident in China
20 trapped in coalmine accident in China

The mine’s roof collapsed in northwest China’s Shaanxi province, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted officials as saying.

Beijing
Twenty workers were trapped in a Chinese coal mine after its roof collapsed. (Representational Image)(REUTERS)

Twenty workers were trapped in a Chinese coal mine after its roof collapsed, local officials said on Saturday.

The mine’s roof collapsed in northwest China’s Shaanxi province, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted officials as saying.

The accident happened in the city of Shenmu around 6 pm local time. Rescuers have rushed to the scene.

