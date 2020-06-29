23 dead, dozens missing as ferry capsizes in Bangladesh’s Dhaka: Report
Around 50 people were believed to be on board, a fire brigade said after 23 bodies were from the sunken ferry in Bangladesh’s Dhaka.world Updated: Jun 29, 2020 12:33 IST
Dhaka
Twenty-three people drowned and dozens more were missing on Monday after a ferry capsized in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka following a collision with another vessel, rescue officials said.
“We have so far recovered 23 bodies from the sunken ferry,” fire brigade official Enayet Hossain told AFP, adding that there were believed to be around 50 people on board.
