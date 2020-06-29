e-paper
23 dead, dozens missing as ferry capsizes in Bangladesh's Dhaka: Report

23 dead, dozens missing as ferry capsizes in Bangladesh’s Dhaka: Report

Around 50 people were believed to be on board, a fire brigade said after 23 bodies were from the sunken ferry in Bangladesh’s Dhaka.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 12:33 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Dhaka
At least 23 people were reported dead after ferry capsized in Bangladesh’s Dhaka.
At least 23 people were reported dead after ferry capsized in Bangladesh’s Dhaka.(PTI File Photo )
         

Twenty-three people drowned and dozens more were missing on Monday after a ferry capsized in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka following a collision with another vessel, rescue officials said.

“We have so far recovered 23 bodies from the sunken ferry,” fire brigade official Enayet Hossain told AFP, adding that there were believed to be around 50 people on board.

