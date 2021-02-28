3 cops injured in explosion in US' Kansas
Three police officers were injured in a possible explosion in the US state of Kansas while responding to a call at a vacant home, CNN reported citing authorities statement.
"Just after 4 PM officers were dispatched to check a vacant residence in the area. After making entry into the residence, three officers sustained injuries from a possible explosion from an unknown device," the Wichita Police Department said in a tweet.
Officials say they're not sure what caused the explosion in the home on the 1400 block of South St. Francis. The bomb squad and SWAT team were on the scene of what police described as an "active situation," CNN reported.
"SWAT team and negotiators are still on scene attempting negotiations. The situation is contained," police tweeted in an update.
The officers were taken to a hospital, with one officer in serious but stable condition. The other two had minor injuries and one of them has been released, police said.
CNN further reported that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed in a tweet it is joining the investigation.
