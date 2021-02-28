IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / 3 cops injured in explosion in US' Kansas
The bomb squad and SWAT team were on the scene of what police described as an "active situation."(AP file photo)
The bomb squad and SWAT team were on the scene of what police described as an "active situation."(AP file photo)
world news

3 cops injured in explosion in US' Kansas

The officers were taken to a hospital, with one officer in serious but stable condition.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:41 PM IST

Three police officers were injured in a possible explosion in the US state of Kansas while responding to a call at a vacant home, CNN reported citing authorities statement.

"Just after 4 PM officers were dispatched to check a vacant residence in the area. After making entry into the residence, three officers sustained injuries from a possible explosion from an unknown device," the Wichita Police Department said in a tweet.

Officials say they're not sure what caused the explosion in the home on the 1400 block of South St. Francis. The bomb squad and SWAT team were on the scene of what police described as an "active situation," CNN reported.

"SWAT team and negotiators are still on scene attempting negotiations. The situation is contained," police tweeted in an update.

The officers were taken to a hospital, with one officer in serious but stable condition. The other two had minor injuries and one of them has been released, police said.

CNN further reported that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed in a tweet it is joining the investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kansas city kansas police
Close
Over 239.6 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered all over the world as of Saturday.(AP)
Over 239.6 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered all over the world as of Saturday.(AP)
world news

Which other countries have vaccinated senior citizens against Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:07 PM IST
The vaccination programme for people above the age of 60 years and within the age bracket of 45-59 years with co-morbidities will begin from March 1 in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We have no time to waste. If we act now, decisively, quickly and boldly, we can finally get ahead of this virus," Biden said. (REUTERS)
"We have no time to waste. If we act now, decisively, quickly and boldly, we can finally get ahead of this virus," Biden said. (REUTERS)
world news

Biden in no rush to lift Venezuela sanctions, seeks 'serious steps' by Maduro

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters, Venezuela
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:57 PM IST
Signaling that the new U.S. president may be unlikely to loosen the screws on Venezuela anytime soon, an official emphasized that existing sanctions have enough special provisions to allow for humanitarian aid shipments to help Venezuelans cope with economic hardships and the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference.(Reuters)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference.(Reuters)
world news

Andrew Cuomo's scandals dim luster of man dubbed ‘America’s governor’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • On Saturday, a second former aide accused Cuomo of harassment, according to the New York Times. Charlotte Bennett, a former health policy adviser, said Cuomo had asked her questions about her sex life and made what she interpreted as sexual overtures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bomb squad and SWAT team were on the scene of what police described as an "active situation."(AP file photo)
The bomb squad and SWAT team were on the scene of what police described as an "active situation."(AP file photo)
world news

3 cops injured in explosion in US' Kansas

ANI, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:41 PM IST
The officers were taken to a hospital, with one officer in serious but stable condition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain has rolled out Europe's fastest Covid-19 vaccination programme, raising the prospect of a lifting of its current lockdown restrictions between now and the end of June.(AP)
Britain has rolled out Europe's fastest Covid-19 vaccination programme, raising the prospect of a lifting of its current lockdown restrictions between now and the end of June.(AP)
world news

UK says more than 20 million people have received Covid-19 shot

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:39 PM IST
"A magnificent achievement for the country," Hancock said on Twitter. "The vaccine is our route out. When you get the call, get the jab!"
READ FULL STORY
Close
Msehli said many of the survivors suffered from burns from engine fuel, and hypothermia, with some taken to hospital. (Representative Image)(Reuters image)
Msehli said many of the survivors suffered from burns from engine fuel, and hypothermia, with some taken to hospital. (Representative Image)(Reuters image)
world news

UN says 15 Europe-bound migrants have died at sea off Libya

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Safa Msehli, a spokesman for the International Organization for Migration, said the dead were on a rubber boat carrying at least 110 migrants, who embarked from the Libyan coastal town of Zawiya on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci stands by during an event to commemorate the 50 millionth coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci stands by during an event to commemorate the 50 millionth coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
world news

Fauci worried that US coronavirus cases will stick at 70,000 a day

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:21 PM IST
The country added 75,194 new cases on Friday, compared with the weekly average of almost 69,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them.(AFP)
Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them.(AFP)
world news

Brief history of CPAC that continues to maintain influence over US Conservatives

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:23 PM IST
In the aftermath of the Watergate scandal, the then California governor Ronald Reagan gave the keynote address at CPAC. This helped in electing Reagan as the president. Since then, the event has become a meeting ground for various strains of the conservative movement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A wounded protester is carried during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday.(AP)
A wounded protester is carried during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday.(AP)
world news

Myanmar’s deadliest day since military coup leaves at least 18 dead

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:58 PM IST
The deaths came after soldiers and police officers fired live ammunition into crowds in six cities across Myanmar, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addressing the public in St. Peter’s Square, Francis said he was adding his voice to others including Nigeria’s bishop in condemning what he described as “the vile abduction” of the girls.(REUTERS)
Addressing the public in St. Peter’s Square, Francis said he was adding his voice to others including Nigeria’s bishop in condemning what he described as “the vile abduction” of the girls.(REUTERS)
world news

Pope prays for liberation of 317 kidnapped Nigerian students

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AP, Vatican City
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:48 PM IST
Police on Friday in Nigeria said gunmen had abducted the students from their boarding school. Several large groups of armed men operate in the area and are known to kidnap for ransom money and the release of their jailed cohorts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A portion of a panorama taken by Navcams aboard Nasa's Perseverance Mars rover shows the Martian landscape.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS)
A portion of a panorama taken by Navcams aboard Nasa's Perseverance Mars rover shows the Martian landscape.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS)
world news

Indian-origin Nasa scientist controlling Perseverance rover from his London flat

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:24 PM IST
  • The mission control is at Nasa’s jet propulsion laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, where the Perseverance rover was built.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Policemen clash with the activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) during the third day of protests following the death of Mushtaq Ahmed, a prominent writer and government critic in jail, in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka.(AFP)
Policemen clash with the activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) during the third day of protests following the death of Mushtaq Ahmed, a prominent writer and government critic in jail, in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka.(AFP)
world news

What is Bangladesh's controversial digital security law?

AFP, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:55 PM IST
  • Mushtaq Ahmed, 53, collapsed and died on Thursday 10 months after being arrested under Bangladesh's Digital Security Act (DSA) for comments on Facebook criticising the government's response to coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The agency warned about possible displacement of another 380,000 people if fighting reached the actual city of Marib, capital of the province where camps for displaced people are already crowded. (Representative Image)(Reuters image)
The agency warned about possible displacement of another 380,000 people if fighting reached the actual city of Marib, capital of the province where camps for displaced people are already crowded. (Representative Image)(Reuters image)
world news

UN warns of mass famine in Yemen ahead of donor conference

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The stark warning comes a day before a pledging conference co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland. The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will appeal for $3.85 billion in relief aid for Yemen this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Men who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region run to receive cooked rice from charity organization Muslim Aid, at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan.(AP)
Men who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region run to receive cooked rice from charity organization Muslim Aid, at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan.(AP)
world news

US expresses grave concerns over reports of abuses in Ethiopia

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Ethiopia's central government and regional officials in Tigray both believe that each other's governments are illegitimate after the pandemic disrupted elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this undated handout photo provided by Kensington Palace on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge smile during a video call to people with health conditions about the positive impact of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Duke of Cambridge has urged people to keep on taking the Covid-19 vaccination so "younger generations" will feel "it's really important for them to have it". (Kensington Palace via AP)(AP)
In this undated handout photo provided by Kensington Palace on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge smile during a video call to people with health conditions about the positive impact of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Duke of Cambridge has urged people to keep on taking the Covid-19 vaccination so "younger generations" will feel "it's really important for them to have it". (Kensington Palace via AP)(AP)
world news

Prince William backs anti-Covid-19 vaccines in call with Indian-origin family

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:30 PM IST
More than 18 million people have now had a first vaccine dose, equivalent to one in three adults in the UK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac